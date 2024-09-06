Ballon D’Or nominee Mariona Caldentey hits the ground running for Arsenal Women

The fact that Arsenal Women got Ballon d’Or nominee Mariona Caldentey on a free transfer is mind-boggling. Caldentey was eager for a new venture after impressing with Barcelona Femeni and Spain over the years, winning the last two UEFA Women’s Champions League titles with Barca and the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup with Spain. So, after her deal with Barcelona Femeni expired on June 30th, she opted to leave the Liga F Champions for Arsenal, her preferred destination.

After the pre-season friendlies where Caldentey showed her flashes of brilliance, she made her first competitive start for Arsenal on Wednesday night when they faced Rangers in the UEFA Women’s Champions League Round 1 qualifier.

As expected, Jonas Eidevall started her on the left wing, and she was a hit—she sold us dreams.

Caldentey’s decision-making is on point. She knows when to hold space and where to keep it. But she’s so intentional. She either drags players by overloading the wing or simply moves inside, pinning them to receive the ball and play it elsewhere in the space she has created.

She set up Caitlin Foord with a lovely cross for the Matildas star to break the deadlock and set Arsenal up for a 6-0 win.

Mariona Caldentey put in a solid shift in her first competitive game in Europe for the Gunners. She and Katie McCabe really made Arsenal’s left wing fearsome. Ahead of the Arsenal versus Rangers clash, we predicted how she and Rosa Kafaji could be Arsenal’s secret weapon in these Champions League qualifiers. Well, she lived up to the hype we gave her.

As hungry as the Arsenal Women were when they defeated Rangers 6-0, opponents should be scared. This Saturday, our Gunner women will face Norwegian side, Rosenborg, who defeated Atletico Madrid, for a chance to advance to the second round of qualifiers.

Have our Gunners instilled confidence in you for Saturday’s game?

Fixture details Final – Arsenal Women v Rosenborg

Date: Saturday, September 7th

Kick Off: 7:30 pm UK

Venue: Mangata Pay UK Stadium, Meadow Park

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….