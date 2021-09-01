Balogun admits “it was tough” but tries to find positives after Arsenal start

The newest young Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun has only been promoted to the first team squad this summer, but due to the Covid outbreak he was thrown into the starting line-up against Brentford in our opening game.

He could hardly get into the game though, and only managed 14 touches of the ball in the hour he was on the pitch before being replaced by Saka.

After that he got a 10-minute cameo at the end of the defeat to Chelsea, and was thankfully left on the bench during our embarrasment at the Etihad, but he admits that the terrible start to the season was hard for the youngster to take.

‘Regarding the way we’ve started the season, like many of the boys have said, the league isn’t decided in the first two or three games,’ Balogun told Astro SuperSport.

‘Of course it was tough for me personally, being my first season in the first team, but I know that I need to keep my head up and the first few games don’t decide the whole season so there’s still a lot of positives.

‘The message from the boss has just been to relax, to make sure that we keep things moving.

‘He’s made an effort to keep the morale around the camp very high. He doesn’t want us to start to feel bad or to start to lose motivation because that doesn’t help anyone.’

Arsenal have a relatively easy run of games after the international break, and hopefully he will have a fit and confident squad to ready to get back to winning ways. Arteta’s biggest job at the moment is to keep the players on board and to rebuild a winning mentality. Balogun agreed that Arteta is doing his best to do that: ‘The boss just tells me to keep faith, and part of the reason I signed a new deal is because I had faith in him and in the project he’s trying to do.

‘Of course the boss has a style of play and he has a philosophy like every other coach would, but I think it’s just a case of believing in what he says.

‘It’s clear the ambition he has for the club. He wants us back in Europe fighting for top, top trophies and competing at the highest level again.’

So why can’t we get back into the Top Six if he can instill some believe in the players minds.

Let’s keep the faith Gooners!