Balogun breaks his silence over his Arsenal future amidst links to Inter Milan

Folarin Balogun has broken his silence amid numerous reports linking him with a potential move away from Arsenal during this transfer window. The young striker had an impressive loan spell at Reims last season, catching the attention of several clubs who are now showing interest in securing his services. Arsenal is reportedly open to letting him go for the right fee.

Currently partaking in pre-season with Mikel Arteta’s side, Balogun’s future remains uncertain as the coaching staff assess whether he is ready for a place in the first team. However, it seems the prevailing belief is that he will depart from Arsenal, especially with Inter Milan expressing interest in acquiring his signature during this transfer window.

In response to the speculations surrounding his future, Balogun has spoken out, stating that his agents are handling discussions and negotiations regarding his potential move. This statement suggests that the player himself is letting his representatives take charge of the decision-making process, allowing him to focus on his preparations and development as a young talent in the world of football.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘I obviously went away and the aim of me going away was to prove I can play first-team football.

‘Obviously, me coming back, I had a good season, I felt I was able to do that and play at that level so coming back, it’s not really much of a situation where I think I need to try extra hard to prove something.

‘It’s a decision that’s not with me, it’s with the people higher up.

‘I’m sure they’ll make that decision and whatever happens, I’m cool with it.’

Balogun added ‘I’m obviously just focused on pre-season with the team.

‘I’m really just focused here and of course, my agent and my family are dealing with this.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is a big summer for Balogun and Arsenal and we need to quickly decide on his future so we can give ourselves a good chance to replace the striker.

However, we can also decide to keep him and give him chances to impress in the first half of next season, even though he may have limited game time.

