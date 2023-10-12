Balogun breaks silence on how Arteta reacted to his fine loan spell

Following his impressive loan spell at Reims last season, Folarin Balogun has shed light on his conversation with Mikel Arteta. He had a standout performance at the Ligue 1 club, making him one of the top scorers in any European league, which raised expectations for his inclusion in the Arsenal team this season.

However, Balogun didn’t receive many playing opportunities, not even during the preseason, and eventually opted to make a move away from the club to AS Monaco. This decision left some Arsenal fans disappointed, as they believed he deserved a chance to demonstrate his abilities and contribute to the team.

Balogun has now revealed details about his conversation with Arteta after returning from his loan spell, shedding some light on the circumstances that led to his departure from Arsenal.

He said to ESPN:

“He didn’t really say much, he just said that when I came back he just said well done, and he encouraged me to keep going.

“Then me coming back in preseason, it was just more about me seeing whether I fit into his plans and seeing if I can continue to play some games.

“He said that he would try to get me involved as best as he could, but of course, he also told me that the people higher up were making decisions on me and seeing what would be best for me. So the conversations between me and him were good, but it was more about the club, what they wanted to do.”

Balogun probably should have been given chances to prove his worth in our team, but the move to Monaco is probably the best thing for everyone as he gets to play often and we made some money from his departure.

