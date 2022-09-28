Balogun can’t stop scoring as England U21s get revenge on Germany

Last night the England U21s came back from a goal down to beat their German counterparts 3-1 at Bramall Lane last night. Felix Nmecha put Germany ahead but Balogun equalised before the break with a cooly taken shot that went in off the post. Conor Gallagher and Cole Palmer sealed the England win, and it was a nice comeback after the senior team was denied a win over the Germans by a last minute equaliser.

It was hardly a great surprise that the Arsenal youngster got onto the scoresheet as he has been in amazing form this season. He had only played the last 20 minutes in England U21’s win over Italy last week, but he played the first 70 minutes last night.

Mikel Arteta decided it was best if Balogun went on loan this season after bringing in Gabriel Jesus and re-signing Eddie Nketiah, and it was a very brave decision to go to Reims in Ligue 1, having never played abroad before and having to learn a new language.

Reims are hardly a top club ib France, but Balogun settled in quickly and scored the visitors only goal as they lost 4-1 at Marseille in their opening game of the season.

He also scored in the next two games against Clermont Foot and Strasbourg, but failed to score in the 1-1 draw in Lyon. He then scored against Angers and Lens to make it 5 goals in his first 6 games.

The last two games again Toulouse and Monaco ended up with neither Balogun or Reims scoring at all, and they have had one win in 8 games in Ligue 1, but the shining star has been the young Arsenal striker. Despite Reims flirting in the relegation spots, Balogun has scored 5 of their 10 goals and sits joint 4th in the scoring charts,

I am really looking forward to him continuing this super form and returning to Arsenal as the finished product next season…

