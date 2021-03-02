Balogun drops biggest hint yet that he is leaving

Folarin Balogun has dropped the biggest hint yet that he is leaving Arsenal after deleting all the images on his Instagram, according to Sun Sports.
The teenage striker has asked to be included in the first-team plans before he signs an extension to his current Arsenal deal.
With the likes of Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli ahead of him in the pecking order, Mikel Arteta cannot guarantee him that.
It is now believed that talks between the club and his representatives have broken down completely.
The striker has interest from teams in England and around Europe with Bayer Leverkusen the most interested, according to the same Sun report.
Rennes and Stuttgart are also looking to land him and Arteta has tried to show him that he is part of the club’s plans.
The Spanish manager gave him a run in the team before the conclusion of the Europa League group stage.
However, he hasn’t played for the club since last year and he seems to have concluded that first-team chances will take time to come at the Emirates.
Arsenal will now have to prepare to lose one of the most promising players that they have developed for nothing at the end of this season.
I say good luck buddy ,if he can’t wait for his chance then so be it . We have Martinelli who is the same age and is probably so far ahead
Of Balogun what does it even matter .
That’s the problem with youngsters these days that come through the English club ranks ,expecting clubs to throw endless money at them and stick them straight into the first team .
I will add that a lot of fans slag off Eddie but atleast he has done it the hard way and not expected it to be handed to him ,and wasn’t Eddie’s stats better In the under 23 a that Balagon
Balo is one of the most talented natural striker Arsenal has. This is very sad. I would bet a dollar that this comes back to haunt us.
Well if he wants to follow that waste of a human being called football agent then its his fault