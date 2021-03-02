Balogun drops biggest hint yet that he is leaving

Folarin Balogun has dropped the biggest hint yet that he is leaving Arsenal after deleting all the images on his Instagram, according to Sun Sports.

The teenage striker has asked to be included in the first-team plans before he signs an extension to his current Arsenal deal.

With the likes of Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli ahead of him in the pecking order, Mikel Arteta cannot guarantee him that.

It is now believed that talks between the club and his representatives have broken down completely.

The striker has interest from teams in England and around Europe with Bayer Leverkusen the most interested, according to the same Sun report.

Rennes and Stuttgart are also looking to land him and Arteta has tried to show him that he is part of the club’s plans.

The Spanish manager gave him a run in the team before the conclusion of the Europa League group stage.

However, he hasn’t played for the club since last year and he seems to have concluded that first-team chances will take time to come at the Emirates.

Arsenal will now have to prepare to lose one of the most promising players that they have developed for nothing at the end of this season.