Balogun gives Arsenal a transfer dilemma with loan ultimatum

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun has expressed his reluctance to go out on loan again, stating that he would prefer a permanent move away from the club if they decide to send him on loan once more this summer.

The 21-year-old had a successful loan spell with Ligue 1 side Reims last season, where he netted an impressive 21 goals. Prior to that, he had a stint with Middlesbrough.

Despite his loan experiences, Balogun has only made three senior appearances for Arsenal since his first team debut. He believes he has proven himself and deserves an opportunity to showcase his talents at the Emirates.

🇺🇸🏹 Folarin Balogun (21) scored his first goal for the USA vs Canada last night! Incredible campaign for Reims: securing 21 goals + 2 assists in Ligue 1. Big future ahead. pic.twitter.com/3LquB32XSZ — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) June 19, 2023

“What I can say is that I definitely won’t go on loan again,” said the USMNT international.

“I’m not sure on the discussions that are going to take place, I’m not sure what’s going to happen. But I’m just committed to now, I try to stay present.”

With the presence of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah ahead of him in the pecking order, his chances may be limited, especially if the Gunners manage to secure the signing of Kai Havertz.

If Balogun remains at Arsenal and is pushed down to fourth-choice striker, it is likely that the club would prefer to send him out on loan again to ensure he gets regular playing time. However, the American striker has made it clear that he is not interested in another loan move and would rather leave the club permanently if that is their intention.

Eddie Nketiah & Folarin Balogun. Keep one. Sell one. Go. pic.twitter.com/e2nKgDV0U2 — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) June 19, 2023

The future of the Hale End graduate remains uncertain, and he awaits further discussions with Arsenal. While he is committed to the present and focused on his performances, it remains to be seen whether the club will accommodate his desires or if a permanent move away from the Emirates will be on the horizon for the talented forward.

Yash Bisht