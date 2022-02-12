Balogun impresses on his full Championship debut for Middlesbrough

Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun made his full debut in the Championship for Middlesbrough today in their 4-1 win over Derby County.
The Rams have been reaping plenty of plaudits in recent weeks, with Wayne Rooney having given his side every chance of surviving relegation despite a hefty points deduction at the start of the campaign.
Today was not to be their day however, as Chris Wilder’s Boro side were in top form. Balogun was a constant threat throughout the 90 minutes, but is still yet to find the back of the net. He did mark his performance with a sublime assist, twisting the goalkeeper to back heel the ball into the path of Duncan Watmore to poke home.
The striker will hopefully get the chance to continue that form next week when they take on Bristol and continue to push to cement themselves into the top six of the division.
Our youngster shared his happiness in his side’s win by taking to social media this evening to share an image of them celebrating the goal which he played a key role in.
All smiles this afternoon! 😁 Enjoy your weekend #UTB pic.twitter.com/ivd71oUs6p
— Balogun (@balogun) February 12, 2022
Will Balogun need to start scoring consistently to be considered for a squad role in the Arsenal first-team next term? Could his assist give him a big confidence boost to push on and hit top form?
Patrick
That’s the spirit our future talisman.
I don’t really have too much first hand knowledge of Balogun the player, I seem to recall he came on as sub in a Carabao or Europa game and scored last season? and there was a clamour from some on here for him to overtake Eddie in the pecking order for League games
Eddie himself didn’t get too much League action last year and zero League starts this season
The on line support for Balogan appeared to dry up after the poor start this season when he covered the missing Auba, Laca and Eddie but I thought it a bit harsh to point any fingers at him then because of circumstances, although you could argue that it was an opportunity missed for him
I am aware that he scored loads of goals for the 23s but to be honest my only real view of him was the Carabao game this season when he started alongside Eddie who scored a hat trick on the night and Balogun was a bit quiet, not many on target efforts, no assists and a booking I seem to recall
So I guess we will see in the summer, the loan to Boro can’t hurt but then I think about Willock’s loan to Newcastle that was sensational followed by a permanent move but he hasn’t been able to repeat that form there since
We will certainly buy goalscorers in the summer, one for sure, probably two if neither Laca or Eddie stay but it could be three if Balogun either doesn’t show at Boro or moves there permanently like what happened with the Willock situation