Balogun impresses on his full Championship debut for Middlesbrough

Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun made his full debut in the Championship for Middlesbrough today in their 4-1 win over Derby County.

The Rams have been reaping plenty of plaudits in recent weeks, with Wayne Rooney having given his side every chance of surviving relegation despite a hefty points deduction at the start of the campaign.

Today was not to be their day however, as Chris Wilder’s Boro side were in top form. Balogun was a constant threat throughout the 90 minutes, but is still yet to find the back of the net. He did mark his performance with a sublime assist, twisting the goalkeeper to back heel the ball into the path of Duncan Watmore to poke home.

The striker will hopefully get the chance to continue that form next week when they take on Bristol and continue to push to cement themselves into the top six of the division.

Our youngster shared his happiness in his side’s win by taking to social media this evening to share an image of them celebrating the goal which he played a key role in.

Will Balogun need to start scoring consistently to be considered for a squad role in the Arsenal first-team next term? Could his assist give him a big confidence boost to push on and hit top form?

Patrick