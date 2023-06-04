Arsenal News Latest News

Balogun improves his market valuation ahead of showdown talks with Arsenal

Folarin Balogun has emerged as one of Arsenal’s most promising talents, particularly following his successful loan spell at Reims.

The young forward, who represents the United States internationally, had an impressive season in Ligue 1, scoring in double figures and proving his worth as a first-team player.

However, Arsenal may not be able to offer Balogun the playing time he desires, leading to the likelihood of him leaving the club on a permanent transfer. Several clubs have expressed interest in securing his services.

According to a report from Football London, Balogun’s market value may have increased by at least £1 million following his latest goal against Montpellier on the final day of the season. His sharp finishing ability demonstrated in that match could attract further attention and enhance his transfer prospects.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Balogun is likely to be sold this summer because scoring in France does not mean he will do the same in the Premier League.

We need to make as much money as possible from his departure so that we can strengthen other parts of our squad or sign a striker who will guarantee at least 20 league goals per season.

Balogun may not give us that, but the money we make from his departure can purchase a top player for us.

  2. Without a faint show of doubt, the right decision for the Club at this time is to keep Balogun and ditch Nketiah.

    Nketiah’s 100K pw wages could be a stumbling block, but we could easily swallow some of it in order to accommodate Balogun.

    Not being ruthless, just tough. It will be worth it in the end.

    Reply

