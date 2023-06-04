Balogun improves his market valuation ahead of showdown talks with Arsenal

Folarin Balogun has emerged as one of Arsenal’s most promising talents, particularly following his successful loan spell at Reims.

The young forward, who represents the United States internationally, had an impressive season in Ligue 1, scoring in double figures and proving his worth as a first-team player.

However, Arsenal may not be able to offer Balogun the playing time he desires, leading to the likelihood of him leaving the club on a permanent transfer. Several clubs have expressed interest in securing his services.

According to a report from Football London, Balogun’s market value may have increased by at least £1 million following his latest goal against Montpellier on the final day of the season. His sharp finishing ability demonstrated in that match could attract further attention and enhance his transfer prospects.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Balogun is likely to be sold this summer because scoring in France does not mean he will do the same in the Premier League.

We need to make as much money as possible from his departure so that we can strengthen other parts of our squad or sign a striker who will guarantee at least 20 league goals per season.

Balogun may not give us that, but the money we make from his departure can purchase a top player for us.

Now the season is over, it’s time for the summer Arsenal quiz from our friends at Dublin Arsenal – It’s always a laugh and helps while away the time while we wait for Arsenal’s first signings to come in!

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…