Balogun moving to Chelsea could enhance the reputation of Arsenal’s Academy

The transfer window is not straightforward and usually some unexpected moves happen, and we ask ourselves how that happened.

As per recent reports, such an unexpected move could be Folarin Balogun’s move from Arsenal to Chelsea.

🚨| Chelsea have interest in signing Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun. [via @skysports_sheth]. pic.twitter.com/UIsElzieBs — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 18, 2023

Everything suggests the USWNT’s striker isn’t in Mikel Arteta’s plans. He ought to leave and would have left by now, but no team has been able to afford him yet; Inter Milan and Monaco have all been unable to meet Arsenal’s asking price.

Chelsea has entered the race, and considering their willingness to spend to get what they want, they could easily convince Arsenal to cash in on their promising striker.

Some may object to Balogun leaving, but it’s for the best.

Arsenal could make some good money to continue their summer spending spree; a Jurrien Timber backup could be signed while allowing their academy graduate to establish himself elsewhere. Ultimately, the financial aspect of this transfer cannot be overlooked.

The transfer can open space for others to step up and shine. With Balogun’s departure, emerging stars in the ranks will have a greater chance to prove their worth and establish themselves on the first team.

It will also give Arsenal a valid reason to go all out for a striker next year. They’ll only have to offload one of Nketiah or Jesus for a top striker like Victor Osimhen.

Balogun moving to Chelsea could show the positive reputation of Arsenal nurturing young talent. It could attract even more talent to the Arsenal academy.

Daniel O

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…