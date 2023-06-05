Balogun named one of the breakout stars of the French top flight

Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun has garnered attention and been recognised as one of the breakout stars of the 2022/23 season in Ligue 1. The young striker enjoyed a successful loan spell at Reims, where he found the back of the net 21 times.

Balogun’s impressive performances in the French top flight have caught the eye of several clubs, leading to speculation about his departure from Arsenal. It appears that Mikel Arteta’s side does not have a clear plan for the talented player, which has fueled the speculation surrounding his future.

A recent report on the Ligue 1 website highlights Balogun as one of the five breakout stars of the season, emphasising his goal-scoring prowess during his time at Reims. This recognition further demonstrates why it would be challenging for Arsenal to retain him if he continues to be consigned to a bench role at the Emirates.

With interest from various clubs, it is becoming increasingly likely that Balogun will depart Arsenal in search of regular playing time and further opportunities to develop his career.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The last season was very successful for Balogun, and we are proud he is one of our players, but the youngster will leave in the summer because there is no space for him to stay with us at the Emirates.

We believe he will not do as well in the Premier League and he struggled on loan at Middlesbrough, so there is no need to keep him if a good offer comes.

