Arsenal striker posts cryptic transfer hint on Instagram

Arsenal striker drops major transfer hint

Folarin Balogun has been a subject of strong interest from several clubs across Europe. But no club has been more determined than Inter Milan to land the young forward.

The Italian giants already have a bid rejected for the 22-year-old. And after losing out on Gianluca Scamacca, the Nerazzurri have come back stronger for Balogun.

The Hale End graduate is keen to be a regular fixture in a team, even if that means leaving his boyhood club Arsenal.

Inter are prepared to approach Arsenal again for Folarin Balogun. Decision has been made, new round of talks will now follow 🚨⚫️🔵 #Inter After Scamacca deal collapsed, Inter will bid again for Balogun who’s fav option of the board. pic.twitter.com/nB52OqROGN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2023

Mikel Arteta already has Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah as the prime options for the center forward role, but he can also rely on Leandro Trossard and new arrival Kai Havertz to do the job.

That has left several questions unanswered on Balogun’s future at the Emirates Stadium.

The striker himself dropped a major hint amid strong links to Inter Milan. The 22-year-old uploaded a video of the Brazilian Ronaldo, during his playing years in Milan.

Simeone Inzaghi’s side are willing to make a second bid of €30 million, including add-ons, but that will be expected to be turned down by the Gunners, who continue to hold out for €50 million.

🔎 Folarin Balogun on his instagram story watching Ronaldo highlights in an Inter shirt. pic.twitter.com/PDozWxF0Jo — Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) August 5, 2023

But Arsenal’s stance might loosen as they approach the latter stages of the transfer window, as they hope to raise some cash from sales, after already spending heavily this summer.

It is still unknown whether Balogun will end up staying or leaving the Emirates Stadium. With Jesus out for a few weeks, the American might see himself at the crux of the team.

Who knows but perhaps it is his teammate Nketiah who ends up leaving rather than him?

Writer – Yash Bisht