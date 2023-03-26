Balogun refuses to commit his future to Arsenal

Folarin Balogun has been in fine form in Ligue 1 this season as he spends time on loan at Reims.

The French club secured his signature at the start of the term after it became clear he would hardly play if he stayed at Arsenal.

The Englishman has been terrific in France and the Gunners have a big decision to make on his future when he returns.

They have several attacking players who are doing well at the Emirates and it will be hard for Balogun to break into the team when he returns.

As several clubs show an interest in the youngster’s signature, Arsenal must make a decision and he insists he is open about his future.

Balogun told Ligue 1 official website:

‘A lot could happen in football, a lot could change, and it just depends on the conversations we have between me and the club in the summer, and we’ll see what happens.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Balogun has to play regularly next season and we must make plans to add the attacker to our squad as a key player to keep him.

However, if Mikel Arteta favours the other forwards in the group, then we should offload Balogun while we can.

TAKE THE ARSENAL QUIZ – Test your knowledge about Arsenal

–compiled by our friends in the Irish Supporters Club – DublinArsenal

This sounds like a fun and interesting way to spend some fun minutes in the interlull with no Arsenal game to watch!