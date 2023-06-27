Balogun refuses to sign new Arsenal contract and told to find a new club

Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun has been instructed by the club to find a new team after rejecting the opportunity to discuss a new contract, according to 90min.
The 22-year-old, who recently switched his international allegiance from England to the United States, had a successful loan spell at Stade Reims last season, scoring 21 goals in 37 appearances in Ligue 1. Despite his impressive performances, the American’s return to the Emirates Stadium does not seem to offer a clear pathway to the first team under manager Mikel Arteta.
Balogun has emphasized his reluctance to go out on loan again, stating that he is uncertain about the discussions that will take place regarding his future.
With players like Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah, and the imminent arrival of Kai Havertz, the Gunners have decided to allow the Hale End graduate to seek opportunities elsewhere. Crystal Palace, West Ham, Brentford, Fulham, and Everton have already expressed their interest in the young striker, while several European clubs have also made inquiries.
Lille, in particular, are monitoring Balogun’s situation as they assess their options, potentially as a replacement for Jonathan David. RB Leipzig is also considering a move if their pursuit of Lens’ Lois Openda falls through. With the London side valuing their young striker at over £30 million, a permanent departure from the Emirates Stadium seems likely for the promising young talent.
But everything can change if Arsenal receive an offer for Eddie Nketiah before. That would certainly put the club’s hierarchy in a pressure situation.
Selling both Nketiah and Balogun would make little sense. Thus, it would be intriguing to see who eventually leaves Arsenal.
He’s coming across as quite an arrogant child or he’s getting very bad advice from his agent. Settle down and fight for your place like all the other players have to do.
It’s not so much about fighting for his place as not wanting to go on loan again.
Can’t say that I blame him TBH, as he knows that he’s very good, and probably feels that he’s worth a regular squad placement.
Let’s hope that we can get good money for him.
Sell him or if West Ham are looking offer him & cash for Rice.
Very true.. same way he tried to arm twist Southgate to add him to the 3 Lions
And we are going to get peanuts for him I guarantee that. But if we were the one buying him we would’ve been quoted 70M and we would have gladly paid it with a smile on our faces.
If I were him, I would also not sign a new contract until the club can guarantee my place in the squad
If that’s the case, better sell him ASAP and use the money to strengthen the squad
Why does this come out in Public as it will lower his value.
We do not have spinners at the club to cover up internal matters with sweet words and rebuffing media reports with the aim of maintaining high value for players.
One should come out and say the kid is not for sale even if they know they wanna sell him.
I am reluctant to judge his character based on hearsay. We know what we have with Nketiah, we don’t know about FB. Both will improve, but neither will really compete with Jesus in the short term. Our striker options are not on the necessary level IMO. We all know what Jesus contributes to the team, but will he score critical goals? When we need something in the last 20 – 30 minutes of a game, who will we turn to?