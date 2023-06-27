Balogun refuses to sign new Arsenal contract and told to find a new club

Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun has been instructed by the club to find a new team after rejecting the opportunity to discuss a new contract, according to 90min.

The 22-year-old, who recently switched his international allegiance from England to the United States, had a successful loan spell at Stade Reims last season, scoring 21 goals in 37 appearances in Ligue 1. Despite his impressive performances, the American’s return to the Emirates Stadium does not seem to offer a clear pathway to the first team under manager Mikel Arteta.

🚨 All indications are that Folarin Balogun will be sold this summer. He’s out of contract in 2025 & he does not intend to sign a new deal or go out on loan again. He wants to be first-choice, ideally at Arsenal, but that is unlikely. If he is to go, he should generate a decent… pic.twitter.com/6miU0MAHRX — afcstuff (@afcstuff) June 21, 2023

Balogun has emphasized his reluctance to go out on loan again, stating that he is uncertain about the discussions that will take place regarding his future.

With players like Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah, and the imminent arrival of Kai Havertz, the Gunners have decided to allow the Hale End graduate to seek opportunities elsewhere. Crystal Palace, West Ham, Brentford, Fulham, and Everton have already expressed their interest in the young striker, while several European clubs have also made inquiries.

🚨 Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun is attracting interest from the Premier League and abroad, @skysports_sheth has told GIVEMESPORT. 🗣️ He said: “I think he's got two years left on his contract. If Arsenal do want to keep them, we've not heard of any noises of a new contract,… pic.twitter.com/Odsk2L2HYF — afcsphere (@afcsphere) June 22, 2023

Lille, in particular, are monitoring Balogun’s situation as they assess their options, potentially as a replacement for Jonathan David. RB Leipzig is also considering a move if their pursuit of Lens’ Lois Openda falls through. With the London side valuing their young striker at over £30 million, a permanent departure from the Emirates Stadium seems likely for the promising young talent.

But everything can change if Arsenal receive an offer for Eddie Nketiah before. That would certainly put the club’s hierarchy in a pressure situation.

Selling both Nketiah and Balogun would make little sense. Thus, it would be intriguing to see who eventually leaves Arsenal.

