Balogun rejected 15 offers to join Arsenal first-team squad

Folarin Balogun is claimed to have turned down 15 offers from clubs around Europe to sign a new contract with Arsenal.

The youngster was confirmed by the club today as having signed a new long-term contract, but Fabrizio Romano insists the deal was signed a fortnight ago.

The Italian journalist also added that he turned down as many as 15 different offers to move elsewhere, having entered into the final months of his playing deal with the club, before Edu Gaspar convinced him to extend his stay in North London.

Romano also added that he would be joining up with the first-team squad for the new season, although some fans believe he could get a chance to feature in the Europa League come Thursday.

Both Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were missing on Friday when our team slumped to a 1-0 loss with Everton, and it wouldn’t too huge a shock if Balogun was to feature in their absence.

Would Balogun have picked up more minutes had he signed the extension earlier in the campaign? Does his new contract confirm a loan or permanent move away for Eddie Nketiah? Would you be shocked if Folarin was named in the starting line-up come Thursday?

