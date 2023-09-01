Balogun reveals conversation with Thierry Henry after he left Arsenal for Monaco

Folarin Balogun has spoken about his relationship with Arsenal legend Thierry Henry and how the Frenchman has continued to show him support.

Balogun has just completed a move to Monaco from Arsenal after his fine spell on loan at Reims last season.

Monaco pushed to add him to their squad and finally has their man after several rounds of discussions with Arsenal.

His time at Reims shows that Balogun is suited for the French top flight and would be eager to excel in Monaco.

Henry has been one man he looks up to, and he reveals to The Athletic that they remain in touch after he left Arsenal.

Balogun said:

“After we (Reims) played here he contacted me to congratulate me on my game. I knew he had played here and he told me a bit about the club and that it’s a beautiful place.

“That was it, really. But even after my first training session here (yesterday), he texted to say congratulations on the move. It’s a good feeling to have the support of someone like him.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Henry has stayed close to the budding youngsters being groomed at Arsenal and the legend’s advice will help Balogun.

He has been at the top of the game before and is one of the few people who can give the striker proper advice on how to do well in his career.