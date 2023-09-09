Balogun reveals how easy it was for him to leave Arsenal for Monaco

Folarin Balogun has expressed that his decision to move to AS Monaco was an easy one once he became aware of their interest in him.

Balogun had a successful loan spell in the French top flight with Reims last season, which garnered attention from top clubs across Europe, including Tottenham and Inter Milan. Ultimately, he chose to make the move to France.

AS Monaco emerged as the most serious contender for his signature, demonstrating a strong desire to secure his services from Arsenal. It appears that they did not need to do much to convince Balogun, as he expressed his eagerness to don their shirt as soon as he learned of their interest in signing him.

‘In the end, when Monaco were interested it was, really, an easy decision for me,’ he told Offside With Taylor Twellman.

‘I told my agent: “This is the only place I wanted to go.” And luckily for me, he made it happen.’

Balogun is a terrific player. Sadly, he did not get a chance to show us what he can do, but his move to Monaco is good for him.

He already has experience in the French top flight, so he does not need to do too much to adapt to it again.

