Balogun reveals why he chose to move to France in the summer

Folarin Balogun took a bold step to leave Arsenal and move to Reims in France on loan at the start of this season.

The youngster is one of the finest talents to graduate from Arsenal in recent times and the club desperately tried to keep him when he could have walked for free.

After offering him a new deal, they sanctioned his move to France, where he has been shining so far and will certainly return to the Emirates as a more mature and lethal striker.

The decision to move to France was not easy as the youngster has never played outside England, but he explains how the Ligue 1 side’s manager convinced him.

The youngster told The Athletic:

“The option in France with Reims was so new to me. I’d never even thought of the possibility of playing abroad.

“The manager told me, ‘If you come here and do the right things, you’ll play’. It was black and white. It was just left to me to see if I wanted to take that risk and we decided it was the right step.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Balogun has the ability and character to become a top striker in the future, and this loan spell will speed up his development.

The striker has established himself in the Reims team and we probably should allow him to spend another season on loan at the club so he can continue to develop well.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta discusses our improving youngsters, Ben White, Xhaka and returning World Cup players and, of course, the transfer window

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids