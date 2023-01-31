Balogun reveals why he paid homage to Henry after scoring

Folarin Balogun has revealed he spoke to Thierry Henry not long before he scored his team’s equalising goal against PSG at the weekend, which is why he copied the Frenchman’s celebration.

Balogun has been in terrific form in the French top flight since he moved on loan to Reims in the summer.

Arsenal knows he has the potential to be one of the best strikers around, but they would be surprised by how impressive he has been so far.

Folarin has scored 11 goals in 19 games and there are many more matches to play in the French top flight.

After scoring the late goal against PSG, he celebrated by posing with the corner flag as Henry had famously done.

Explaining the celebration, he tweeted:

“Spoke to Titi before the game!

Only right I show my respect.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Balogun has been in terrific form this season and the youngster has the potential to be as important as Henry was to the Gunners.

For now, he needs game time and probably should continue playing for Reims for another season as he develops into one of the finest strikers on our books.

If he scores up to 20 league goals this term, many clubs will knock on our door in the summer for his signature, but we must keep him.

