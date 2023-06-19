Balogun sends a message to Arsenal after scoring his first USA goal

Folarin Balogun emerged as Arsenal’s standout loanee last season, delivering exceptional performances during his loan spell at Reims. However, his impressive form has posed a new challenge for Arsenal to address.

No longer the fledgling graduate from their academy, Balogun’s talent has garnered attention from clubs across Europe. Consequently, he now deserves a prominent role as a starter within the team.

Unfortunately, Arsenal did not anticipate his explosive development while on loan in France. They now find themselves in a situation where they must create space for him in the squad or consider parting ways.

Adding to the intrigue, Balogun recently switched his international allegiance from England to the United States, showcasing his commitment to his new national team by scoring his debut goal against Canada in the Nations League.

Following the match, the striker openly admits his uncertainty about his future. However, he makes it clear that he is resolute in his decision not to go out on loan again and emphatically states that he will not be departing from the Emirates in such a manner.

Sport Bible quotes the striker saying: “What I can say is that I definitely won’t go on loan again.

“I’m not sure (about) the discussions that are going to take place, I’m not sure what’s going to happen.

“But I’m just committed to now, I try to stay present. I obviously want to enjoy the moment with my team and my family.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Balogun has been one of the best players on the continent in the last year and we must be prepared for his eventual departure if he will not get regular game time.

The club must decide if it wants to replace Eddie Nketiah with him or let him go, because we cannot have more than one inexperienced striker in the squad.

Just Arsenal Show – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer! Here they predict every single Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…