Balogun sets condition for him to stay at Arsenal

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun faces arguably the biggest summer of his career at the end of this season.

The Englishman is on loan at Reims and has exploded in the French top flight, which means Arsenal will now be forced to make a decision on his future.

The striker is one of the best youngsters in Europe right now and Arsenal still has no definite plans for him.

The Nigeria-eligible youngster has now decided what will not happen, according to a report.

Football Insider reveals Balogun will not return to the Emirates unless he is guaranteed game time under Mikel Arteta.

He wants to build on the momentum he has this season and will not accept a bench role at the Emirates.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Balogun has shown the entire world what he can do this season and we cannot expect him to settle for a bench role again next term.

The attacker will have to play and if we have no plans to field him regularly, we should consider cashing in on him then.

He will fetch us some good money which we can use to sign a more experienced striker that can help us in the Champions League.