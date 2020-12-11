Balogun tells Arteta that “he wants to stay” – Does he really?

Folarin Balogun has gained many pludits for his mostly cameo performances in the Europa League, including Arsenal’s 4th goal against Dundalk last night, and he got a special mention from Mikel Arteta after the game.
The boss said: “Yeah, he’s done really well. Every minute he’s been on that field he’s been superb and today he looked a threat again. He scored a goal and set up another one, and he looked really lively and mature on the pitch.”
But there is sill a cloud hanging over his future at Arsenal as his contract is up at the end of the season, and he could get a very lucrative deal this summer if he moved on as a free agent.
But Arteta still seems confident that a compromise can be agreed and tells us that the player himself has told him that he wants to stay. Arteta continued: “Well, we’ve been having some discussions with the player. He knows that we want to retain him at the club and we know that the length of his contract at the moment is an issue, but we’re trying to resolve it in the best possible way. We want him to stay and he’s said to me that he wants to stay at the club, so hopefully we can reach an agreement and extend his contract.”
Hmmm, I would think that if “he wants to stay”, then I don’t understand why they can’t come to an agreement. If Mikel is only hopeful then it sounds like Balogun is just stringing him along…
What do you think?
Sounds to me like another agent issue, he knows he can probably get a better contract elsewhere come January when the player is able to speak to clubs in Europe.
This is where players need to turn around to their agents and say that they want to stay regardless of anything else, just my opinion.
I dont know what I think admin, present arsenal is not good for an ambitious players and it’s not looking like things will change soon, besides, there are about 3guys ahead of Balogun in the team, any decisions he take, I wish him good luck
There’s no team in the Epl that has a 19yr old leading the line. So leaving Arsenal for playing time means going to a smaller club which is not as financially attractive as Arsenal. Going to another big club means he’ll have to bid his time. so why not do that at Arsenal his Boyhood club?
Saka and Auba were in the same situation few months ago but they all told Mikel they will sign and they eventually did. I cant see any reason a young player like Balogun would turn down an opportunity to Play for Arsenal. the problem is usually with the Agents trying to negotiate favorable terms for their clients.
Malen, Gnabry, Reine-Adelaide, Bennacer…
Few examples we’ve let go in thr past 4 years and have gone to be worth of tens of millions.
We musnt repeat the mistake.