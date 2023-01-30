Balogun the hero for Reims again as his goal shares the points with PSG

Folarin Balogun has been in terrific form while spending this season on loan at Reims and the Arsenal youngster again proved to be the hero for his side in their 1-1 draw against PSG last night.

The Parisians had won their previous competitive game 7-1 and it meant Reims faced a tough task on their travel to Paris.

Neymar gave PSG the lead six minutes after the break and it seemed Reims were set for a defeat. However, they had other ideas and got an equaliser on the fifth minute of added time through Balogun, the Daily Mail reports.

The Arsenal youngster has now scored in his last two competitive games and has 11 goals from 19 league matches.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Balogun is having an impressive season and sending the youngster out on loan has been one of the finest decisions we have made.

He might not be ready for a first-team place at the Emirates next season and if that is the case, then we should allow him to spend another season with the Ligue 1 outfit to continue his development.

Changing his club or putting him on the bench at the Emirates will not be helpful to us in any way and we have to get the best option for the player because it will affect his career progression.

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…