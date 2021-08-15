Balogun tipped to become one of the Premier League breakout stars this season

Folarin Balogun has been tipped to become one of the breakout stars of the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

The attacker started as Arsenal were beaten 2-0 by Brentford in their first Premier League game of this season.

He was in the lineup because Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette were ill and he didn’t take his chance by scoring a goal.

When both strikers return, he is expected to go back to the bench for the Gunners, but The Daily Mail has tipped him to become one of the youngsters who will shine at their clubs this season.

He got a taste of first-team football last season and scored a couple of goals for the club.

Arsenal has high hopes that he would transform his fine scoring record at youth level to the senior squad in this campaign.

The report claims he has the chance to take advantage of Arsenal’s current goal-scoring problems and make a name for himself.

They write: “The Gunners do have plenty of attacking options but none of them have staked a claim to be the club’s regular No 9 in recent seasons.

“Perhaps that explains why Arteta handed Balogun his first start for the club in Friday night’s season-opening defeat to Brentford. Balogun played an hour before being replaced by Bukayo Saka.

“Balogun, who was born in New York, is still only 20-years-old but there is definitely a chance for him to make his mark on a goal-shy Arsenal team.”