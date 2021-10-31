Balogun wants to leave – How will Mikel Arteta react?

Folarin Balogun has asked to leave Arsenal, according to Todofichajes.

The youngster broke into their first team last season and Mikel Arteta promoted him full-time for this campaign.

However, playing chances have been hard to come by and he is getting minutes only with the Gunners’ Under-23 team.

The striker has overly impressed there and he needs to play in a tougher competition to aid his development.

The report says Arteta has to decide between giving him more first-team chances and allowing him to leave the club in the January transfer window for a temporary stint elsewhere.

Balogun has shown great capabilities in age-grade competitions, but he doesn’t look ready for first-team action at Arsenal yet.

The smart thing to do would be to send him out on loan, and the earlier the better.

With Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah leaving, Arsenal needs a striker that can offer support to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but Balogun isn’t ready for that responsibility.

Sending him out on loan is also tricky, as he could join a club that doesn’t give him as many chances as he desires.

However, Arsenal could add some incentives for his loan club if he is played as often as they want and that could see him get more than enough playing time out on loan.