Balogun will try to break into the Arsenal team before leaving reckons pundit

Alan Hutton believes Folarin Balogun will attempt to make the first team at Arsenal when he returns from his loan spell at Reims.

The youngster has exploded at the French club as he scores regularly for them and is now a coveted player on Arsenal’s books.

The Gunners probably did not expect him to spring into life as he has done in France and now have to make a plan for his future.

One thing for sure is that Balogun will not accept a place on the bench again at the Emirates when he returns to the club and might ask to leave.

Before then, Hutton believes he will want to show what he can do at the Emirates. Asked if he expects the striker to fight for a place, he tells Football Insider:

“Absolutely.

“This is what it is all about going out on loan when you are young, to go and improve and that is exactly what he has done.

“Now everybody is sitting up and taking notice of what he has done, so that is a box ticked and is exactly what he wanted.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Balogun has proven to be a superb striker and definitely deserves a chance to play often next season.

If we do not have space for him in the squad, we must consider offloading him and making room for others to keep helping the team.