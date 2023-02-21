Baptista recalls scoring four goals for Arsenal against Liverpool

Julio Baptista has recalled his superb performance for Arsenal against Liverpool when he spent some time at the Emirates on loan from Real Madrid.

The Brazilian striker spent the 2006/2007 season on loan at Arsenal as the Gunners looked to add firepower to their team.

He did not score many goals in the Premier League, but he would be remembered for his performance in a League Cup game against Liverpool, where he score four times against the Reds and even missed a penalty.

Speaking about the game, he said via the Daily Mail:

‘It was an incredible night. I should have scored five because I had a penalty saved.

‘It’s the first time rival supporters had applauded me at the end of a game. That’s a good representation of the way English football fans are and the respect that they have.’

Baptista’s performance in that game is one of the most memorable any player has had in the Arsenal shirt and will live long in the memory of those who watched that game.

Unfortunately, the loan deal was not extended. We may have had a few more similar performances from him before he left the club.

