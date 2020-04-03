Barcelona ace could cost Arsenal a fee between £70 million and £90 million

If Arsenal is serious about landing former Liverpool star, Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona then the amount he will cost them has been revealed.

Coutinho forced a move from Liverpool in January 2018, but he has since struggled to get any stability into his career.

He played for a season and a half at Barcelona before the Catalans decided that he wasn’t good enough for the team and they loaned him out to Bayern Munich last summer.

He has been inconsistent in Bavaria and the Germans reportedly have no interest in signing him on for another season.

Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked with a move for the former Inter Milan man and recent reports have revealed how much he would cost his new suitors.

Standard Sports claim that the Catalans may not have said publically how much they want for the Brazilian but a fee in the region of £70-90 million would convince them to sell.

The same report claims Barcelona still plans to make some major signings in the next transfer window with a move for Neymar and Lautaro Martinez on the cards.

Mesut Ozil is struggling to create chances for Arsenal’s strikers and the Gunners are looking for a new attacking midfielder, Mikel Arteta seems to think that Coutinho fits the bill if the report is to be believed.