Barcelona adds Arsenal man to their shortlist of summer targets

Barcelona has reportedly identified Gabriel Martinelli as a top transfer target for the upcoming summer. The Brazilian forward has been in outstanding form for Arsenal this season and has played a pivotal role in the team’s push for the Premier League title.

Martinelli, who has claimed the left-wing position at Arsenal, has been a revelation since joining the club. Although his goal-scoring output may not match the previous season’s numbers, he remains a crucial part of Arsenal’s success.

According to AS, Barcelona views Martinelli as a key target for the upcoming transfer window and has included him in their list of summer targets. The Catalan club is expected to test Arsenal’s resolve at the end of the season to determine if the Gunners are willing to part with one of their standout players.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Martinelli is one of the untouchables in our squad, even though Trossard has shown he can be trusted in that role.

Unless we will sign a replacement for a smaller fee, it makes no sense to trade Martinelli to Barca now that he is a key player for us.

