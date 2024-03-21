Barcelona admit they have had no talks with Mikel Arteta about the vacant coach’s position

Xavi confirmed on January 27th that he will be leaving his position as Barcelona’s head coach on June 30th. When this became evident, there was debate about who would succeed the Spaniard. Could it be Mikel Arteta?

Arsenal has developed into a fantastic squad thanks to Arteta’s excellent work, and the La Liga giants are reportedly considering a move for his services.

With Barcelona ties and a solid CV, the Arsenal boss could be a great candidate for the top job at Camp Nou. Arteta’s potential move to Barcelona must worry Gooners—some may even think they are whispering in his ear.

Fortunately, this is not the case. Deco, speaking with SER Catalunya‘s Que t’hi Jugues about Barcelona’s hunt for a head coach, stated that it is futile to think they have persuaded someone like Arteta to join them.

“Nothing has been decided yet, but we are attentive,” said the Barca sporting ddirector.

“Of course I am charmed by Luis Enrique; he is a top coach.

“Obviously, you can appreciate top managers like Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp as well, but they are not available. Just like Mikel Arteta, Andoni Iraola, and Sergio Conceicao too.

“We haven’t spoken with them at all and it’s pointless to mention them. We’re not speaking to any manager yet.”

Instead, he (Deco) stated that they are still convinced of Xavi and hope he could stay, but will only keep him if he changes his mind and asks to stay.

“I didn’t want him to say he was leaving, but he made his decision,” Deco explained.

“I already said that Xavi’s time had not yet changed; there are still things to fight for. In football, everything changes overnight. In every match preview, they ask me if Xavi is staying or not.

“Xavi continues to tell us that his decision is irreversible. If Xavi changes his mind, he has to tell us. For us, he is an ideal coach; he is always positive, never complains, he knows the club’s difficulties. History will say that he rebuilt Barca.”

Arsenal cannot afford to lose Mikel Arteta, especially now that his project is about to hit its prime.

Well, aside from a big summer transfer window, Edu and Arsenal’s decision-makers must secure Arteta’s future. His contract expires next year, and the club has to lock him to a new agreement that will deter any team from thinking they can ‘steal’ him from Arsenal.

