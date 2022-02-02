Barcelona have finally announced the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal, having agreed a deal with player and club before the deadline on January 31, releasing a series of images and a short video-interview.

The announcement is believed to have been delayed as they awaited the Gunners to officially unregister the player, due to the Catalan club not paying a transfer fee to us. In fact the latest reports claim that we paid the striker off to depart in order to save on his wages.

Barcelona were unable to announce his signing inside 24 hours of the close of the actual deadline as the paperwork was completed, but all the formalities must now be completed as their social media team have made their announcements to day.

It wasn’t the most over-the-top announcement we’ve ever seen, but they have spread things out with various shots.

𝑨 𝑼 𝑩 𝑨 𝑴 𝑬 𝒀 𝑨 𝑵 𝑮 pic.twitter.com/iwwRr8AXBJ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 2, 2022

Auba also gave a short interview to the fans in English for his announcement.

❝ I'm happy to be here. I will give it my all to help the team ❞@Auba pic.twitter.com/6miGvVpdAa — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 2, 2022

If Auba can get back to somewhere near his best he will be a steal for the Spanish giants, and if he does, it will prove that he simply wasn’t motivated to give his best for Arsenal any longer. If he doesn’t on the other-hand, it will show that we were right to offload him due to his faltering ability possibly due to age.

Either way, we can now draw a line under it and move on. Good luck for the future Auba.

Patrick