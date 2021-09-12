Barcelona approach Arsenal to resume talks over forward

Barcelona remains interested in signing Arsenal striker, Alexandre Lacazette as they look to bolster their squad.

The Frenchman has entered the final year of his current deal at the Emirates and Arsenal is unlikely to get him on a new one.

He can sign a pre-contract agreement with a new club in January if he continues to play with no Arsenal contract.

Todofichajes says Barcelona considered signing him in the last transfer window, but they couldn’t get it sorted as they tried to offload some of their players.

Barca will try to sign a few players in the January transfer window and the report claims that one of the players they will sign is Lacazette.

It says they had established contact with the Gunners before now and they will resume talks to sign him when the transfer window reopens at the start of next year.

Lacazette has struggled to fit into Mikel Arteta’s plans and even when he performs well for a few games, he still gets benched for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

He has attracted interest from the likes of Atletico Madrid previously and it would be interesting to see which of his suitors eventually signs him when the transfer window reopens.