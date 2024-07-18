Barcelona are confident they will beat Arsenal to Merino, but it may take some time

Will Mikel Merino be the ultimate replacement for Granit Xhaka at the Emirates Stadium next season? That’s what many Gooners are wondering. So, there’s some news about Barcelona’s Mikel Merino that isn’t exactly excellent for Arsenal. Barca, Arsenal, and Atletico Madrid are all eyeing Merino as a potential addition to their midfield. With a rumoured price tag as low as £17 million, Merino is considered a cost-effective option.

According to Sport, the La Liga giants are confident that the Real Sociedad star will choose them over Arsenal and Atletico Madrid. However, the publication suggests that the player’s final decision may be known towards the end of this transfer window.

As convinced as they are that the player will choose them, Barca is looking to persuade La Real to offer them the midfielder with an enticing proposition. It appears that Sociedad is about to lose defender Robin Le Normand, who is moving to Atletico Madrid. In response, the Catalonia giants are prepared to offer them one of their defenders, Eric Garcia, Clement Lenglet, Inigo Martinez, or Mikayil Faye, as part of the deal to sign Merino.

Arsenal better hope that Real Sociedad isn’t interested in any of Barca’s defenders and just wants a straight-forward deal: cash for the player. Barca’s finances don’t look great, which means that Real Sociedad accepting a swap deal may not be the best news for Arsenal. But the report also says that Merino has just started his holiday and with his final destination still a long way from being finalised, this could run all the way to the end of the transfer window…

It looks like this one may have to go on the backburner for a while….

