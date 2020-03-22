Barcelona are serious contenders for signature of Arsenal target

Barcelona’s interest in Arsenal target is serious claims Guillem Balague

Arsenal could miss out on signing Dayot Upamecano in the summer as Barcelona intensifies their efforts to land the Frenchman.

The Gunners have plans to add the French defender to their team after this season and their ideal partnership going into the future would have been William Saliba and Upamecano.

The RB Leipzig defender is one of the best players in Germany for his age and the Bundesliga challengers know that they will struggle to keep hold of the player.

Arsenal is, however, not the only team that wants to sign him and Balague has claimed that Barcelona is serious about signing a new defender.

The Catalans have been working hard to win the Champions League again since 2015 and they have been busy in most transfer markets, he reckons they will be busy again in the summer and they plan to add a new defender.

“Upamecano, top player, there was talk about him two years ago and he will be wanted by many, many teams,” Balague said per Football London.

“Barcelona want a centre-back, a midfielder, a winger perhaps and a striker.

“They’re going for that, depending on what happens with [Martin] Braithwaite of course.

“I don’t think Lautaro Martinez and Neymar can come at the same time, they just don’t have the finances, it’s as simple as that, even though they will try and get rid of eight or nine players in the summer yet again.

“So it won’t be easy to get both, perhaps even impossible.”