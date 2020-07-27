Barcelona at risk of pricing themselves out of Arsenal deal

Barcelona have supposedly demanded 50 Million Euros plus Matteo Guendouzi in order to allow Philippe Coutinho to join Arsenal this summer, a price that will not be possible for our club this summer.

Our side are at risk of finishing the campaign without any form of European football, as well as having the daunting possibility of losing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for a cut-price fee this summer as he has entered the final 12 months of his contract.

All this will come as an added blow to our finances following the Coronavirus pandemic, which not only cut our matchday incomes drastically, but almost-completely wiped out all income avenues during lockdown.

All of the above tells us that we will have a limited budget going into the coming window, and allowing Guendouzi, who is rated amongst the most talented youngsters in Europe, as well as shelling out around £45 Million for a player who isn’t even wanted at the Nou Camp, is farcical.

FootMercato doesn’t claim that we are willing to agree to such a deal, but does insist that positive talks have gone ahead over the potential signing of Coutinho.

Arsenal will no doubt have to be strict with their spending in order to strengthen in the key areas, and I struggle to believe that we will be spending over £40 Million on a single player this summer, even if we was forced to sell Aubameyang.

Would Barcelona really expect to land around £45 Million plus Guendouzi? How much do we expect our club to spend in the current window?

Patrick