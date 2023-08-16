Barcelona aware of Arsenal’s move to hijack Cancelo transfer

Barcelona is edging closer to securing a transfer for Joao Cancelo during this transfer window, as the Manchester City defender has become expendable for his current club.

City is willing to allow Cancelo to depart, particularly since he spent the latter part of the previous season on loan at Bayern Munich.

Barcelona has prioritised Cancelo as a crucial signing following Ousmane Dembele’s move to PSG, and they are putting in significant effort to finalise the deal.

While Arsenal had also expressed interest in acquiring the Portuguese international, City appears hesitant to sell to a direct competitor, given past transactions that favoured the Gunners.

However, Arsenal is making proactive moves to potentially interfere with the transfer. According to reports from Sport, Barcelona is aware of Arsenal’s intentions but doesn’t appear overly concerned by their efforts. Instead, Barcelona believes that Cancelo will ultimately choose to join their ranks.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Cancelo is a fine player who will certainly improve our squad if we add him to the group, but he would likely be more interested in a move to Barca, as he has won every trophy in English football already.

He will see joining Barcelona as a fresher challenge, just like Ilkay Gundogan snubbed us to move to Catalonia earlier in the summer.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…