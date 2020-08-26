Barcelona battling Arsenal for midfield target is not good news claims former Gunner

Arsenal has been busy in this transfer window as they look to bolster their first team ahead of the new season.

The Gunners want to return to the Premier League’s top four and Mikel Arteta has shown that he is capable of taking them back there with the right players.

The Gunners have landed Willian on a free transfer from Chelsea and they are also set to sign Lille defender, Gabriel anytime now.

Those two won’t be the only addition to their team this summer and one player that has been linked with a move to the Emirates all year is Thomas Partey.

The Ghanaian is one of the finest midfielders in the world and signing him will improve Arsenal greatly, but the latest report claims that they face competition from Barcelona and former Gunner Nigel Winterburn thinks that it is not good news that the Catalans also want him.

“I’m always a little bit worried when the likes of Barcelona are also interested in your target – even when they’re in disarray – because they’re a huge club and you don’t want to be fighting them for a player, because most clubs would lose out in that situation,” former Arsenal defender Nigel Winterburn said as quoted by Goal.

“From my point of view, I’ve always said the structure right through the centre of the team is so pivotal to how a team plays.

“You need strong players straight through the middle – centre-halves, central midfielders and your centre-forwards – they really need to be of a very high standard at this level.

“Arsenal need to look at those areas and Thomas Partey has been linked with a host of clubs, including Arsenal. If Barcelona’s interest is genuine, then I think it’s going to be very difficult for Arsenal to sign him.”