Barcelona believes Arsenal has won the race for Premier League midfielder

Arsenal seems to be the next club Youri Tielemans will play for, meaning their long pursuit of his signature is set to end successfully.

The Gunners have been interested in a move for the Belgian for a long time as they seek to bolster their squad with more experienced players.

Mikel Arteta has done a superb job with the players at his disposal now and wants to add some experienced heads to the group to ensure it can maintain a title charge this term and in the future.

However, they are not the only club looking to add Tielemans to their squad, with the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona also considering a move for him.

Barca is the club that has the strongest interest in his signature among their other competitors, but a report via Sport Witness reveals the Spaniards now believe Arsenal is favourites to add him to their squad.

Tielemans remains one of the finest midfielders around and the Belgian has played in the EPL long enough to be very useful to us if we add him to our squad now.

It will be an impressive piece of business and his experience will be useful in developing some of our talents.

