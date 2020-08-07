Barcelona can still scupper Arsenal’s plans for Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will sign a new Arsenal deal sooner rather than later, if Barcelona doesn’t make another attempt to sign him, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Gabonese attacker has emerged as Arsenal’s most important player this season and his fine run of form has seen him help the Gunners win the FA Cup this season.

He has been the top scorer for the club since he moved from Borussia Dortmund, and although he isn’t getting any younger, he is getting better.

He has been negotiating with the club over an extension to his current deal as he has entered the final year of his current contract.

He has been open to links with other teams as he considers if renewing his current deal will be best for him.

The Gunners have, however, remained confident that he will sign a new deal with them.

After leading them to the FA Cup this season, attention has now turned to his future and Romano claims that he will sign a new deal with the Gunners soon, but that is if Barcelona doesn’t make a renewed attempt to try to sign him.

Willian approved also by Arteta. Just a matter of time and he'll until 2023 – confirmed.

Thomas: Atlético told again… release clause (€50M) or he'll stay.

Aubameyang contract extension: Arsenal are "confident", if Barça will not come back for Auba he's going to stay.⚪️🔴 #AFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 7, 2020

The Catalans are still monitoring his situation with a plan that they will move for him if they fail to land Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan.