Barcelona confirm that Spanish World Champion Mariona Caldentey will join Arsenal Women

After the news broke that Vivianne Miedema, the all-time WSL top scorer (80 goals), was departing Arsenal as a free agent, plenty of Gunners found themselves wondering, “Who will step in to fill her shoes?”

Mariona Caldentey has emerged as that player. In the X tweet below, Barcelona Femini officially announced that Caldentey will join Arsenal, and an official announcement by the club is expected imminently.

🚨 Mariona Caldentey will join Arsenal. The official announcement will take place in the coming days. — @esport3 pic.twitter.com/QW2ilMM12b — Barça Femení (@BarcaFem) May 28, 2024

Mariona Caldentey is well-known for her impressive agility, technical skill, and creative force on the field. She’s really good at controlling the ball, even when under pressure, and has a knack for orchestrating attacks. Last season, she managed to score 15 goals and provide 14 assists in 45 games for Barcelona. Jonas Eidevall recently stated that he’s looking for a player who can create opportunities in tight spaces and assist in breaking down compact defenses.

“When the space isn’t there and we need to create it, that is where, at times, we have been lacking. From a pace perspective and having players who can exploit space, we are good. We need to be more effective on setpieces and to open games up where there is less space, those are qualities we need to bring into the squad,” said Eidevall on the player his team is yearning and I think Caldentey fits the bill.

In the upcoming season, Arsenal should step up their game and aim to win the league, dominate the domestic cups, and make a strong impression in the Women’s Champions League. With World Champion Caldentey joining, this should help that to become a more realistic dream.

What are your thoughts Gooners?

