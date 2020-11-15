Barcelona consider move for back-up Arsenal defender

Barcelona are considering a move to sign Arsenal’s Shkodran Mustafi in January.

The German was a key figure in the Gunners’ backline after Mikel Arteta arrived as boss in December 2019, but after picking up an injury in the FA Cup against Manchester City in July, he has struggled to break back into the team.

Mustafi has just two substitute appearances to his name in the league so far this term, with the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes, David Luiz and Rob Holding the favoured central options, while Kieran Tierney is a mainstay on the left of the back three.

While Mustafi impressed following Arteta’s arrival last term, his lack of minutes this term looks to have convinced the 28 year-old to move on from the club, with TalkSport claiming that he has turned down the offer of a new contract, with his current terms to expire in the coming summer.

His exit could come sooner than that however, with reports in Spain claiming that Ronald Koeman is considering a move in the new year.

Eric Garcia is said to be their priority, having failed to agree a fee with Manchester City in the summer, and he will likely be their first stop on the hunt for a new defender, but Mustafi and Joel Matip are reported in Sport.es as options.

With the likes of Calum Chambers and William Saliba waiting in the wings, do we really expect Mustafi to play again this term?

