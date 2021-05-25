Barcelona consider raid on Arsenal for Mikel Arteta

Barcelona are expected to hold crunch talks with Ronald Koeman this summer after a disappointing campaign in which they ended up finishing in third spot in the division.
The Dutch manager was out of the title race ahead of the final matchday having lost three more matches than the two Madrid clubs, although the entire campaign wasn’t entirely disappointing having picked up the Copa Del Rey.
That isn’t expected to save Koeman’s job however, and the Arsenal boss is named as amongst the names set to be considered.
Joan Laporta is believed to favour a return for club legend Xavi, who has already been enjoying management in Asia, leading Qatari side Al Sadd to five cup trophies and a league title after just two years in charge.
Mundo Deportiveo(via Le10Sport) claims that Mikel Arteta and Belgium manager Roberto Martinez are also being considered however.
The latter was today linked with talks at North London rivals Spurs, which could well shorten the shortlist of replacements for Koeman, while the possibility still remains that Arsenal could still part ways with Arteta after he failed to secure European football this season.
Does the links with Barca promote the job that Arteta has done thus far?
Patrick
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
Feliz Navidad! This would be an early christmas present for Arsenal fans.
For the love of God, stop talking about it and come get him…imagine if we could actually make some good coin from a managerial transfer, I’m absolutely overjoyed by the prospect…furthermore, having a team that routinely fires their manager on a seemingly annual basis should in no way cause anyone to rethink their respective opinion about our current manager
what Arteta did, when he turned his back on his original mandate and purchased Willian, is simply the poor man’s version of when Barca needed a bit of a reinvention but instead vastly overpaid for Griezmann, even though this unequivocal luxury buy didn’t even fit the Messi-based formational philosophy…ultimately they moved on from Saurez so they could better shoehorn him into the lineup, after a bang average first season, then Luiz went to Athletico and went on to win the title on his first go round
Aren’t Barca also after Depay and Agrueo ?
No beating around any bush this season that team and league are in the shi1t and any rumours regarding said league should be laughed out of court ,saying that I would take Eden Hazard in a heartbeat
ive had more than enough of the aging chelsea players for a long time dan. Hazard is one who is known to like to take a day off. It worked when he was younger but not working towards the latter part of his career.
If Barca want him then by all means pay us some money for him and hes yours… maybe Pep has had a word!
For once then the Kroenkes can maybe do some decent business and get a winning manager out there, maybe a Simeone/Allegri type who is a winner.
They will get the best out of this team, look at Conte now at Inter winning leagues again after his Juve & Chelsea’s league titles.
Before any manager comes in get rid off every player we do not want or need to add some funds for a new manager to take over.
If not Mikel needs alot of backing in the market here.