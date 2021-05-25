Barcelona consider raid on Arsenal for Mikel Arteta

Barcelona are expected to hold crunch talks with Ronald Koeman this summer after a disappointing campaign in which they ended up finishing in third spot in the division.

The Dutch manager was out of the title race ahead of the final matchday having lost three more matches than the two Madrid clubs, although the entire campaign wasn’t entirely disappointing having picked up the Copa Del Rey.

That isn’t expected to save Koeman’s job however, and the Arsenal boss is named as amongst the names set to be considered.

Joan Laporta is believed to favour a return for club legend Xavi, who has already been enjoying management in Asia, leading Qatari side Al Sadd to five cup trophies and a league title after just two years in charge.

Mundo Deportiveo(via Le10Sport) claims that Mikel Arteta and Belgium manager Roberto Martinez are also being considered however.

The latter was today linked with talks at North London rivals Spurs, which could well shorten the shortlist of replacements for Koeman, while the possibility still remains that Arsenal could still part ways with Arteta after he failed to secure European football this season.

Does the links with Barca promote the job that Arteta has done thus far?

Patrick