Barcelona contact Mikel Arteta about managerial job despite Arsenal’s position

Barcelona has reportedly considered Mikel Arteta as a potential replacement for Xavi Hernandez, who has announced his departure as their manager at the end of the current season. While Barca was taken aback by Xavi’s decision to leave, he has affirmed that there is no turning back on his choice.

As Barcelona searches for a new manager, Arteta has been identified as one of their targets. Despite Arteta dismissing rumours linking him to the Barcelona job when Xavi’s decision was initially announced, the Catalan club has reportedly contacted him for the managerial role.

According to a report on Relevo, Barcelona tested the waters to gauge Arteta’s willingness to consider the position. However, Arteta has remained resolute in his commitment to Arsenal and has rebuffed Barcelona’s advances, reaffirming his decision to continue as the manager of the Gunners.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Losing Arteta would be a big blow, but it won’t be a smart decision for the Spanish gaffer to leave an Arsenal side that adores him and move to Barca, where there is so much uncertainty.

We expect him to turn them down again and sign an extension to his current deal with us.

————————————————————-

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…