Barcelona continues to monitor key Arsenal star

William Saliba has been linked with a move to Barcelona, with Hansi Flick reportedly keen to work with the Arsenal defender this summer, although he understands that completing the deal would be extremely difficult.

Saliba has previously been linked with a move to Real Madrid, and Arsenal were concerned that he could eventually leave for Spain before he committed his future to the club by signing his latest contract.

Barcelona Monitor Saliba Situation

The defender has become one of Arsenal’s most important players and is now also one of the first names on the team sheet for France at the World Cup. His performances continue to demonstrate his quality, with Saliba proving himself as a reliable and outstanding defender.

His consistency and ability have naturally attracted attention from other leading clubs, who would like to have a player of his quality in their own squads.

According to Fichajes, Barcelona have made Saliba one of their main targets for the summer transfer window and have placed him on their list of players they would like to sign.

Arsenal Determined to Keep Defender

Hansi Flick and Joan Laporta reportedly agree that Saliba represents the type of player Barcelona should be looking to add to their squad. They believe his qualities would make him a valuable addition to their defensive options.

However, Arsenal have no intention of allowing the defender to leave and view him as an unsellable player. The Gunners are focused on keeping their best players as they continue working towards winning more trophies.

Saliba is expected to remain a key figure for Arsenal as they look to build a stronger team. While interest from major clubs is likely to continue because of his performances, the Gunners will be determined to keep hold of one of their most valuable players.

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