Barcelona could be forced to sell Arsenal’s target in the summer

Arsenal missed out on Raphinha in the summer after he picked a move to Barcelona over a transfer to the Emirates.

The Brazilian remained on their radar as he struggles for relevance in Spain and another chance could emerge for them in the summer.

Barcelona has been in financial turmoil for some time now, with the Spanish club constantly struggling to register new players because of financial constraints.

That could be the case again at the end of this season and a report on The Sun reveals they must sell players to raise funds.

It lists some men who could be sacrificed by Barca to bring in new cash but claims Arsenal is not the only EPL side that wants Raphinha.

The Gunners face competition from Manchester United for the signature of the former Leeds United man.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Raphinha did well at Leeds, which means he is suited for the Premier League, so we will not have to worry about him adapting.

The current Arsenal team has fine attacking players, but we need depth and there are only a few wingers that are better than the Brazilian.

But he will want first-team football because he already struggles for game time in Catalonia.

