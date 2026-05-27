Barcelona could hand Arsenal a transfer windfall by signing one of their ex-players

Barcelona are reportedly interested in a former Arsenal defender, a development that could also benefit the Gunners financially if a deal is completed.

Arsenal have enjoyed a successful season and, in the process, sanctioned the departure of several players to reshape the squad and create space for new arrivals. One of those exits involved Jakub Kiwior, who left the club on loan to FC Porto last summer before the move was made permanent after an impressive spell in Portugal.

The defender quickly settled at Porto and played an important role as the club went on to secure the Portuguese league title this season. His performances have continued to attract attention across Europe, and his progress has now placed him on the radar of one of the continent’s biggest clubs.

Barcelona Monitoring Kiwior

According to Mirror Football, Barcelona are now considering a summer move for Kiwior after closely monitoring his performances throughout the campaign. Barca sporting director Deco is said to have observed the defender in person on multiple occasions, which has contributed to the growing interest from the Catalan club ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Kiwior’s consistency and development at Porto have reportedly impressed scouts, with Barcelona now assessing whether he could be a suitable addition to strengthen their defensive options for next season.

Arsenal Set for Financial Boost

The potential transfer could also provide a financial benefit for Arsenal, as the Gunners are believed to have included a sell-on clause in the agreement that took Kiwior to Portugal. If Barcelona proceed with a move and a fee is agreed, Arsenal would receive a percentage of the transfer.

That possibility is viewed as a positive outcome for the Premier League side, particularly as they continue to manage their finances ahead of further squad strengthening in the summer.

Kiwior himself is understood to be open to the opportunity, having established himself as a reliable defender who has benefited from regular playing time and consistent development since leaving the Emirates Stadium.

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