Barcelona could hijack Arsenal’s move for highly rated player

Joan Garcia looks increasingly likely to depart Espanyol this summer, with a number of clubs showing strong interest in securing his signature. The talented goalkeeper has been on the radar of several sides across Europe, and this transfer window presents the clearest opportunity yet for him to make a move.

Among the clubs monitoring his situation is Arsenal. The Gunners attempted to sign Garcia last summer, but the timing of the approach – so close to the closing of the transfer window – made a deal impossible for Espanyol. This time around, Arsenal are expected to act with more urgency in an effort to complete the signing early.

Premier League Rivals Also in the Race

While Arsenal remain firmly in the frame, they are not alone in their pursuit. Bournemouth are also said to be interested, as are Aston Villa, where Garcia could potentially secure a role as first-choice goalkeeper. That prospect could prove a tempting one for the player, especially given the competition he would face for a starting place at other clubs.

The Premier League’s appeal and the opportunity for regular playing time will likely weigh heavily in Garcia’s decision-making process. However, it is not just English clubs tracking the shot-stopper, and Arsenal may find their toughest competition comes from a familiar name in Spain.

Barcelona’s Interest Presents a New Twist

According to Sport Witness, Barcelona are also eager to sign Garcia despite already having two established goalkeepers in their ranks. Their interest suggests a long-term strategy, with plans possibly including a loan spell immediately after acquisition. While the allure of joining Barcelona is considerable, it would likely mean Garcia would need to wait for regular top-level appearances.

In contrast, joining Arsenal would position him as the second-choice goalkeeper, with the possibility of earning more playing time depending on squad rotation and performance. Should he prioritise minutes on the pitch, a move to the Emirates may be the more appealing option.

Ultimately, the final decision rests with Garcia. Interested clubs can only present their proposals and make their case. For now, the race is on, and with top clubs involved, Espanyol’s goalkeeper looks set to be one of the more closely watched names of the summer transfer window.

