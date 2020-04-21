Barcelona could still make a move for Aubameyang if Inter Milan listen to former star

Arsenal may have to brace themselves for the return of Barcelona for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabonese attacker has been one of the most sought-after attackers in the world in the last few months.

He has attracted a lot of attention because of his goal-scoring record and the fact that his current deal with Arsenal will expire at the end of next season.

Barcelona made him a top target in the last transfer window when they lost Luis Suarez. However, they eventually turned their attention to Lautaro Martinez, who is younger and offers a more long-term solution.

The Catalans may have turned their attention away from Aubameyang towards Martinez, but they could return, according a report in Spanish media outlet AS.

The Spaniards are struggling to agree on a fee with Inter Milan for the sale of the Argentinean striker and Hernan Crespo has advised Martinez against making a move away from Inter so soon.

The former Chelsea striker reckons that it is too soon for him to leave Inter Milan.

He said as quoted in AS: “I tell him that he must stay at Inter, without a doubt. The reason is simple. He did well in Argentina with Racing Avellaneda, arrived at Inter and was a substitute for Mauro Icardi in the first season and is now a fixed starter “

“This is his first season as a fixed starter. It is little to decide to change his life and go to Barcelona. He needs at least three years to complete his growth, then he can think of a change of team,” he added.