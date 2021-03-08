Barcelona election outcome pushes Arsenal man closer to the exit door

Barcelona has just elected Joan Laporta as their latest president and a report claims that they are now closer to completing the transfer of Hector Bellerin from Arsenal.

The Spaniard has been at the Emirates since 2011, but they developed him at Barcelona and he only joined the Gunners because he expected to have a better chance of making their first team.

His current Arsenal deal expires in 2023, but he signed that extension in 2016 and the club hasn’t given him a new one yet.

Laporta had been the favourite to win the elections and one promise he made was to bring Bellerin back to the club.

Reports even claimed that he had an agreement with the full-back about a return to Catalonia when he becomes the club’s new president.

Sun Sports is now reporting that the defender has now moved a step closer to a return home after Laporta won the election.

Bellerin hasn’t been as good as he was before his last long-term injury, but he remains one of the leading players at the club.

The Gunners are rebuilding their team and they would be keen to keep their best players, but everyone has a price and the Catalans can tempt them to sell with a good offer.