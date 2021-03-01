Barcelona elections crucial to the future of Arsenal man

Hector Bellerin has constantly been linked with a move back to Barcelona, where Arsenal signed him from.

He moved to the Emirates in 2011 and he has established himself as one of the most experienced players at the club.

The Gunners have relied on him as a right-back, not something he has always excelled at.

He has a deal at the Emirates until 2023, but he signed that contract in 2016 and there has been no sign that the club wants to give him a new one.

Several teams have eyed him over the years and Arsenal could face a fight to keep hold of him in the summer.

PSG is one team that wants to sign him, but Mirror Football says the La Masia graduate has an agreement in place to return to Barcelona if Joan Laporta becomes their next President.

Laporta is battling to become the club’s President again, having held the position between 2003 and 2010.

The 58-year-old already has an eye on the players he wants to add to the club to keep them competitive and Bellerin is apparently one of them.

He first moved to London as a 16-year-old and he has developed his game to become the player that he is now.

Arsenal will not want to lose him, but the lure of a return to where it all began might be too much for him to say no to.